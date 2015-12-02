Garron family donates $50 million to local hospital

Myron Garron speaks beside a portrait of his late son, Michael, at the newly renamed Michael Garron Hospital on Dec. 2. Myron and his wife Berna donated $50 million to the hospital formerly known as Toronto East General, where their son Michael was born. Michael Garron later passed away from a rare form of soft tissue cancer at 13. The announcement marks the largest single donation to a community hospital in Canada.

PHOTO: Phil Lameira

Toronto East General Hospital has a new name – Michael Garron Hospital – and a $50 million donation thanks to philanthropists Berna and Myron Garron.

The largest single donation to a community hospital in Canada, it was made in memory of the Garrons’ eldest son Michael, who was born at Toronto East General in 1962, and who passed away from a rare soft tissue cancer at 13.

The donation will mean new equipment, the creation of the hospital’s first teaching and research chair positions, and new research into better clinical care.

Outside of its main campus at Coxwell and Mortimer Avenues, the hospital will be known as the Toronto East Health Network, reflecting its several partnerships with other healthcare providers in the city, as well as the clinics and outreach programs it runs off-site. Speaking to the Garron family, the 200 people gathered in the hospital conference room, and all the staff watching from the hospital cafeteria, Sarah Downey, the hospital’s president and CEO, said today marks the anniversary of the day that Michael’s mother promised him he would not be forgotten. “We will make you proud to have trusted us with your son’s name,” Downey said.