Deja Views for April 5, 2016

Balmy Beach School on the north east corner of Balsam at Pine 1970. PHOTO: Marja and Blandford Gates

First, an apology to Marja and Blandford Gates, who provided the photo in the April 5 issue.

As several eagle-eyed readers pointed out, the archival photo in the last Deja Views was in fact of the corner of Balsam and Pine, not of Beech and Pine.

Thanks to our avid readers who pointed out the slip-up. Here’s the correct image:

We’ve left the original post below, for your intrigue.

—

Soon after the Gates family came to the Beach in 1970, Marja took this photograph of her husband Blandford and daughter Nina at the corner of Beech and Pine.

In the background is the original Balmy Beach School. In the years soon after this photo was taken, the building was razed and replaced with the Balmy Beach Community School. The opening was held on June 10, 1976. Special thanks to Marja and Blandford Gates for providing this great photo.

Do you have a photo you’d like to share? Call me at 647-531-6116.