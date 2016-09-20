Are you ready for the Beach Guild’s fall art show?

‘White on White’, by Sheila Frost PHOTO: Submitted

The Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts its annual fall show and sale Art in the Beach September 23 to 25 at the Beach United Church.

Now in its 23rd year, the show features all original artwork by local artists. Acrylic, oil and watercolour paintings, mixed media, and hand-pulled prints will be available for purchase, with the gift boutique offering note cards and small works of art under $200.

One of the artists whose work will be displayed is the newest member of the Guild, painter Sheila Frost.

Frost, who has lived in the Beach since 2004, has long been a supporter of the Beach Guild and its seasonal shows. A painter, she draws inspiration from her children and the scenes her family encounters in the neighbourhood.

“I don’t leave home without my camera,” she said, lightheartedly, on the phone from her home earlier this month.

Frost has recently taken her artist practice to the next level, joining the Guild and making plans to set up an attic studio at her home so she can be a part of next year’s annual studio tour. She was considering further study – but says she learns so much from her fellow artists, it’s akin to being in a master class.

Admission is free throughout the weekend, with refreshments at the opening reception Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The community art raffle will honour the Beach Guild’s long-term member, the late Jennifer Cline.

The Beach United Church is located at 140 Wineva Avenue. The show’s hours are Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.beachguildoffineart.com or www.facebook.com/beachguildoffineart.