Beach Arts Scene for September 20, 2016

Untitled, by Tanya Solonyka, will be part of the Gerrard East Fall Art Fair at Lens Work September 24 and 25. PHOTO: Submitted

The Great Escape Book Store Annex on Kingston Road is hosting an exhibition of images by two Beach area photographers, Deborah Ryan and Selby Shanly, from September 24 through October 2. The show features a variety of colour and black and white images from the Beaches and Beyond through the eyes of these award-winning photographers.

Framed and unframed matted prints will be on display, along with artists’ cards and unique Beaches Christmas cards.

Both photographers have shown at the Papermill Gallery at Todmorden Mills. Shanly’s work is also currently on display at the Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery at the Columbus Centre.

The Great Escape Book Store Annex is located at 957 Kingston Rd. Receptions will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. All are invited to have a coffee and enjoy the exhibition.

—

The Gerrard East Fall Art Fair takes place at Lens Work September 24 and 25.

Featuring art from over 15 visual artists, including Mark Gleberzon, Diane Walton, Johanna Granados, and Rudeen Gibson, the weekend is an inclusive show that encourages attendees to explore the historic neighbourhood and support its growing creative community.

Lens Work is located at 1600 Gerrard St. East at Rhodes (just west of Coxwell) – look for the colourful mural wrapping the exterior of the building. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit www.lenswork.ca/fall-art-fair .

—

On now at Gerrard Art Space, Thin Scrims/Meanwhile Everything, new paintings by Matt Wood.

A member of Gerrard Art Space, Wood’s textured paintings evoke barren, mysterious prospects and faraway lands. His technique: pressing and scraping glazes of paint over stacked veneers of plywood sheets “in an attempt to reveal a rise or a writhe of the things behind the things in front.”