Beach community should be proud of summer ’16

A big crowd turned out to Kew Gardens to celebrate East End Olympians. PHOTO: Bernie Fletcher

In a summer that has reached record high temperatures, the Beach Village Business Improvement Area (BIA) has had a busy time.

Beautiful flowers and uniquely decorative painted planter boxes have added a bright splash of colour and interest along our retail strip.

Some new and returning retail businesses are adding some unique flavour to our retail mix and replacing some of the empty storefronts along Queen Street.

In an effort to showcase local talent, the Beach Village BIA introduced a new event this past July: Music, Dance & All that Jazz, which featured ‘Beaches Got Talent’, a local event that coincided with the Annual Beaches International Jazz Festival. This event proved to be a real hit with the locals! Lots of participation and eager talent was enjoyed by festival-goers and plans are to continue, and to expand this home grown event next year.

To the movie-goers on Wednesday nights, thanks for your amazing turnout each week. Your input gave us the perfect selection of movies for the season from kid and family friendly to date night selections. We can’t wait to see what next year has to offer.

And in a truly united show of solidarity and enthusiasm, the residents of the Beach, the Beach Village BIA, and the East Danforth came together and became a sea of 8,000 people all wearing red and white to welcome home the athletes of the Canadian Olympic team, making it an unforgettable day for us all. This grassroots initiative came together because of powerful community support and national pride.

Congratulations everybody. We proved what an amazing community we are as a small village within a huge city.

Let’s keep the momentum going! As we enter an autumn that continues to bring fantastic weather, remember that the businesses of the Beach Village BIA need your neighbourhood support to remain viable and longstanding.