Entertainment Beat for September 20, 2016

Dylan Bell joins Michael Lalonde at Hope United Church Saturday, Sept. 24. PHOTO: Submitted

Bassist Michael Lalonde will be joined by pianist/vocalist Dylan Bell for a Jazz Vespers at Main and Danforth on Saturday, Sept. 24. These two celebrated musicians will bring their unique sounds together in a splendid acoustic setting, Hope United Church. The event is a new Jazz Vespers series, which takes place on the last Saturday of each month.

Lalonde, a long standing member of the Toronto music scene, is a bassist, jazz vocalist, band leader and composer, with over 1200 shows and musical performances to his credit. On his latest album Ana, Michael and his quartet deliver masterful performances in this collection of classic and original songs. The album features Michael’s vocals and solo work on 6 String Bass Guitar. You can check out the album at www.michaellalondemusic.com.

Dylan Bell is also a sought after musician, not only as a pianist and singer but also as a jazz vocal arranger. One of Dylan’s most recent and notable projects is that of vocal arranger for The Nylons’ latest Juno nominated album from 2011, Skintight.

Bell is an accomplished musician in many musical genres including pop and jazz and brings unique interpretations to every song.

The concert begins at 4:30 p.m. at Hope United Church. Admission is free.

And on October 1, Lalonde and Bell will be joined by Bill McBirnie on flute for the church’s first Jazz and Reflection concert of the season.

McBirnie is a Canadian jazz and Latin flute specialist who has studied with renowned flutists Samuel Baron, Robert Aitken and Richard Egues.

Also a teacher, clinician, and woodwind columnist with Canadian Musician magazine, McBirnie has been named Flutist of the Year – Jazz Report Awards, and has won all three of the USA National Flue Association’s Jazz Flue Soloist, Masterclass, and Big Band competitions.

More information about the artist, and samples of his work, can be found at his website, www.extremeflute.com.

Jazz and Reflection runs from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at Hope United Church on Main and Danforth. Freewill offering.

—

Get out of the shower and onto the stage with the Toronto Beach Chorale. The Beach choir concert is hosting a free open rehearsal as part of Canada Culture Days on October 2, 2016.

Attendees will enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how choral music is rehearsed before practising vocal techniques as the group’s conductor, Mervin William Fink, guides the audience through a lively, open, working rehearsal.

A performance of a piece from the vocalist group’s concert season will follow.

The event takes place at the Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Road, two blocks west of Victoria Park Ave. on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit www.torontobeachchorale.com or www.culturedays.ca.