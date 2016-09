Iniya Thivaharan, 6, and her brother Saanron, 4, check out Tobey, team mascot of Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. PHOTO: Edwin Luk

The Parkinson SuperWalk is Canada’s largest fundraising event, benefiting the more than 100,000 people living with Parkinson’s disease. The Toronto East walk took place for the first time at Ashbridges Bay Park September 10.