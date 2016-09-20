News Briefs for September 20, 2016

The Beaches public library turns 100 this year. PHOTO: Submitted

Toronto Police Services 55 Division and the 55 Division Community Police Liaison Committee are hosting a senior’s safety symposium on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverdale Collegiate, located at the northeast corner of Jones and Gerrard at 1094 Gerrard Street East.

This October, the Beaches public library is celebrating its centennial with several special events. One of four Toronto public library branches turning 100, the Beach branch will see a panel discussion on short stories, both verbal and illustrated histories of the building’s architecture, and an open house.

First, join Beach historians Gene Domagala and Barbara Myrvold on October 4 at 7 p.m., at the Beaches branch. The pair will talk about the history of the library, its long time involvement with the neighbourhood, and about the building itself, an artistic landmark as one of Toronto’s Carnegie libraries.

The Art of the Short Story, a panel discussion with award-winning author Russell Wangersky, novelist Nadia Bozak, and writer Laura Trunkey celebrating short stories will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., Phillip H. Carter, the architect behind the 2004 renovation of the Beaches Branch presents an illustrated history of the library’s transition from the original Carnegie building of 1916 to present day.

And on Saturday, Oct. 22 beginning at 9 a.m. the branch opens its doors to the public – even more than usual – for open house festivities. There will be a photo booth, opportunities to learn about the history of the branch, a special children’s storytime, and more. The Toronto Public Library Beaches Branch is located at 2161 Queen Street East.

Michael Garron hospital is hosting a lunch and learn series for seniors.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 21, the session is “Advance Care Planning: My health, my wishes” with speakers Lorrie Hamilton, a clinical ethicist and Dr. Nadia Incardona.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, learn how to quit smoking with “Butt out today! You’re never too old to quit”, featuring Dr. John Abrahamson and nurse practitioner Laura Istanboulian. November’s session on the 16th, “I have trouble remembering things, do I have dementia?” features two nurses, Nicole Spira and Kathleen Dineley.

All sessions take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Michael Garron Hospital, 852 Coxwell Avenue, G2 Conference Room, G-wing 2nd Floor. A light lunch will be provided. For more information, call (416) 469-6580 x 3205.

The Beach Hill Neighbourhood Association is hosting its own ode to Nuit Blanche, Toronto’s popular public art event, October 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event marks the arrival of the neighbourhood’s new street furniture – colourful benches placed along the sidewalks from Fairmount Park Community Centre all the way east to Devon Road.

There are 24 benches along Upper Gerrard for visitors to enjoy, at all times, and the Nuit Blanche event will feature a beer tasting garden on the southeast corner of Glenmore Road and Gerrard Street East, dancers, music makers, and “surprises”.

The bench project is a joint venture between the City of Toronto, with assistance from city councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon and funding from the developer of Beach Hill Residences.

Beacher Ben Reid-Howells wants to spread the notion of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means “the whole world is one family”. And he’s doing so by biking from Scotland to India beginning this December.

“The Vasudhaiva Kutumabakam Ride is quite the undertaking, and it is at heart a community-building project: connecting local communities, such as my own, the Beach, with the global community of people passionate about peace, social justice and sustainability,” said Reid-Howells in an e-mail earlier this month.

“This is through and through a project of community engagement and thus community building, both locally and globally, for dialogue and to change narratives of terrorism and xenophobia.”

He’s hoping to get the Beach community engaged and involved, and as such, is hosting an event October 1 at St. Aidan’s church.

“While Prashant (Kumar) – my co-rider – and I have had a launch event in India where our project-team is, this event on October 1st is the first launch in Canada,” he said.

The ride will take approximately one year, with the pair travelling 20,000 km across 22 countries.

St. Aidan’s church is located at 70 Silver Birch Avenue. Entry through the side door. The event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature Beach musician Michael Keith.

For more information about the initiative, watch the pair’s YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-t6-9Q0_kRQ or visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1086885674725935/