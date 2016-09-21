Woman mugged at Lockwood and Dixon

Toronto Police have confirmed that a woman was mugged at Lockwood Road and Dixon Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

The woman was walking north on Lockwood with her granddaughter when she was approached from behind by two unknown men, said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook in an email last night. The suspects allegedly tore a chain from her neck, then ran north on Lockwood and quickly drove away in a small green vehicle.

Although the victim was shaken by the incident, she did not sustain any serious injuries, said police.

The suspects are described as two males, possibly with brown skin.

Anyone with any information should call police at 416-808-5500, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).