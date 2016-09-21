Woman mugged at Lockwood and Dixon

Toronto Police have confirmed that a woman was mugged at Lockwood Road and Dixon Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

The woman was walking north on Lockwood with her granddaughter when she was approached from behind by two unknown men, said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook in an email last night. The suspects allegedly tore a chain from her neck, then ran north on Lockwood and quickly drove away in a small green vehicle.

Although the victim was shaken by the incident, she did not sustain any serious injuries, said police.

Anyone with any information should call police at 416-808-5500, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).