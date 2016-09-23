Gallery: Branch 11 celebrates Legion Week 2016

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 11. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe
Veterans at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 welcomed students September 19-23rd during their annual open house.
Students were able to look at actual paraphernalia from WWI and WWII, while learning about the impact of the war on their lives today.
1 comments
Apparently ” since 1947, the Canadian Armed Forces have completed 72 international missions. More than 3,600 soldiers, sailors and Air Force personnel are deployed overseas on operational missions. On any given day, about 8,000 Canadian Armed Forces members Royal Canadian Air Force, Royal Canadian Navy, and Canadian Army (one-third of the Canadian deployable force) are preparing for, engaged in or are returning from an overseas mission.”
I never hear the Legion remembering or reflecting on Canadian Missions like Rwanda, Golan Heights, Bosnia, Afghanistan, etc. If their primary focus is on Veterans, I think they have forgotten thousands of them.