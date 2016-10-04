Beach Arts Scene for October 4, 2016

Beach artist Nathalie Vachon will open her studio for the 23rd annual fall studio tour. PHOTO: Submitted

It’s time to start planning your route for the 23rd Annual Fall Beach Studio Tour. From Friday, Oct. 21 at Sunday, Oct. 23 the public is invited into the homes and studios of local Beach artists.

A unique and inviting way to experience art, the tour showcases the paintings, photography, textiles, hand-woven fashion, accessories, jewelry, sculpture and ceramics of 22 artists in 13 locations.

Participating artists are on-site all weekend to share their work. Some of the tour’s favourite returning artists are: Elizabeth Berry, Anna Clarey, Lucille Crighton, John Dowding, Karen Leslie Hall, Louisa LaBarbera, Kate MacMillan, Roderik Mayne, Zsuzsa Monostory, Michaela Nessim, Bev Quinn, Dianne Shelton, Sheila Thompson, Nathalie Vachon, Danielle Ward and Noriko Yamamoto.

And new to the tour this year are: Lisa Bennett, Jannet Haitas, Wayne Murphy, Samira Sharezay, Judith Thompson and Dominique Zelunka.

The tour runs Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

To find the artist sites on the weekend of the tour, look for the yellow signs, bicycles and balloons. Brochures are available at shops in the Beach and surrounding neighbourhoods, and at each of the 13 studio locations. Visit www.beachstudiotour.ca for more information and a printable map.

—

Yellow house Gallery hosts OCAD U Alumni: Tribute Exhibition October 13 through November 3.

The exhibition is held annually to showcase a very select group of Canadian artists, graduates of the Ontario College of Art, OCAD, and now OCAD University. Their individual styles, diverse cultural and generational backgrounds join forces to provide a must-see art show.

The show runs Thursday, Oct. 13 to Thursday, Nov. 3 with an opening reception October 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Yellow House Gallery is located at 921 Kingston Road. For more information visit www.yellowhousegallery.ca.