The Beaches Library Branch has a fascinating story — learn all about it this month

The Beaches Library Branch turns 100 this month. PHOTO: Toronto Archives

The Beaches Library Branch turns 100 this month and there are plenty of opportunities to take in this fascinating part of the neighbourhood’s history, with historical talks and open houses planned throughout the month.

Tonight, October 4 at 7 p.m. join historians Gene Domagala and Barbara Myrvold for a special library-themed meeting of the Beaches Historical Society. In 2006, Myrvold published an engrossing account of how the library came to be built — did you know that a group of neighbourhood residents protested the building of the library because they were worried about what it would mean for the parkland?

Tomorrow, October 5 the library presents a panel discussion on the wonderful world of short stories, “Art of the Short Story: Russel Wangersky and Laura Trunkey”, part of the Toronto Public Library’s The eh List series.

And on October 12 Phillip H. Carter, the architect of the 2004 renovation of Beaches Branch, presents an illustrated history of the library’s transition from the original Carnegie building of 1916 to the present modern version.

For now, enjoy these historic photographs of the library, via the Toronto Archives:

The Beaches Public Library branch in 1916.

The interior of the library in 1960.

William Kurelek, Canadian author and artist, displayed his art work and conducted a workshop at the branch in 1975.

Inside the branch, from above, 1975.



Beaches Branch, Toronto Public Library, upper level during renovation, 1979-80.

Residents paint a community mural outside of the Beaches Library Branch in 1979.