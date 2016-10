The bottom of Lee Avenue in the late 1970's. PHOTO: Ann Patterson

This wonderful streetscape at the bottom of Lee Avenue was taken by Ann Patterson in the late ‘70s.

Ann ran a camera store on Queen Street East (close to Kennilworth) in the ‘70s and would often take strolls along the neighborhood with her camera. Thank you, Ann!

Do you have an old photograph you would like to share? Please email me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com