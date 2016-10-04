Medication lost near Kew Gardens and Lee Avenue

Toronto Police have issued a public safety alert to ensure the public is aware of lost medication.

The medication, which includes Percocet, Bromazepam, and Temazepam, was lost on Sunday, Oct. 2 around Kew Gardens Park and Lee Avenue.

The pills could be harmful or even fatal if ingested, especially if ingested by children, said police.

Anyone who finds the medication is asked not to touch it. Instead, please contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).