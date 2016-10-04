New Briefs for October 4, 2016

Three East End creative writers are hosting a public reading October 15. The Kingston Queen Trio is a free event featuring three creative writers at different points in their careers: Andrea Howell, emerging fiction writer and blogger, Kateri Lanthier, award-winning mid-career poet, and John Oughton, a senior writer with five books of poetry and a mystery novel under his expanding belt. “All of us live out here,” Oughton said. “But except for the odd event at a library, readings are always west or north of here. We wanted to share our work on our home turf.” The event title was inspired by the fact that Andrea and Kateri live on or near Kingston Road, while John is a block from the beach on Queen St. East. The Kingston Queen Trio takes place Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at Gerrard Art Space, 1475 Gerrard Street East. Please arrive early as seating is limited.

—

Beaches-East York Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith is hosting an Electoral Reform Town Hall on October 12 at 7 p.m. Part of a series of town halls across the country as the government gathers input on its election promise to change Canada’s electoral system, the evening will feature a panel of election reform experts, including Dennis Pilon of York University. Ajax MP Mark Holland, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of democratic reform will also be in attendance. The event takes place at St. Brigid’s Elementary School at 50 Woodmount Avenue from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

—

The Beach Village BIA is looking for volunteers to help out at its 4th annual ‘Halloween on Queen’ on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and also for flyer delivery through the month of October. Those interested are asked to email the BIA office at office@thebeachvillage.com.

—

The Out of the Cold in the Beach program at St. Aidan’s Church needs volunteers to help continue its mission of providing warmth, shelter and good food to those in need. The program, now entering its 11th season, runs Monday nights and Tuesday mornings from November to April. Volunteers help with a wide range of activities from cooking to serving, hosting to pick-up and delivery. Also, if any families, community groups or workplaces are interested in cooking and serving dinner for the program’s 65 guests, please let organizers know. Contact outofthecold.beach@gmail.com for more information.