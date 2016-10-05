Noisy TTC work at Neville Park Loop starts soon

The Neville Park Loop in 2013. PHOTO: Beach Metro News File / David Van Dyke

Residents who live near the Neville Park Loop, the eastern end of the Queen Street streetcar route, should brace themselves for a noisy, dusty few weeks beginning after Thanksgiving weekend.

The TTC is replacing the streetcar tracks along Queen Street East from west of Neville Park Boulevard to Nursewood Road, including the track inside the Neville Park Loop.

“You will experience dust, noise and other inconveniences,” reads a TTC notice about the construction. “The city will make efforts to reduce impacts.”

The first few days will be the most disruptive as crews work to break and remove concrete in the streetcar track area. The breaking of the concrete will last until 11 p.m. Once crews begin reconstructing the tracks, the work will involve some late evening and overnight work.

“The overnight rail work by TTC may consist of moving rail into position, rail installation and rail welding / grinding. After-hours work by TTC is required to support the daytime construction and complete the project as quickly as possible.”

The construction will affect people outside of the Neville Park area, with streetcars restricted from entering the Neville Park Loop during construction. The 501 Queen streetcars will turn back at Woodbine Loop and buses will run the eastern portion of the route. The route change is expected to last until 5 a.m. on November 19.