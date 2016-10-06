Erskine-Smith’s animal cruelty bill defeated

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith's private members' bill was defeated October 5. PHOTO: YouTube

An attempt at updating Canada’s animal cruelty laws was curbed last night, with the government joining the Conservatives to vote down Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith’s private members’ bill.

The Liberal MP’s bill would have modernized the criminal code’s animal section, banned the practice of shark finning, banned the sale of cat and dog fur and required cat and dog fur to be labelled.

A yes vote last night, October 5, would have sent Bill C-246 to committee for further study, but with a vote of 198-84 the bill was shut down at second reading. His party did not officially endorse the bill, which faced backlash from hunters, anglers and the farming industry when it was first introduced in February. Opponents feared that it would affect hunting and angling and open the door to legal challenges against farmers.

In response to the backlash, Erskine-Smith significantly watered down his bill between first and second reading, taking out portions he learned caused concern.

Private members’ bills rarely pass in the House of Commons, but Erskine-Smith hoped that a cause he believes Canadians of all parties care about would receive bi-partisan support, particularly because a form of this bill had been bandied about the house for almost two decades and some of Canada’s animal laws have not been updated since 1892.

The Bloc and the NDP were widely in favour of the bill, and he received support from several politicians across the aisle including NDP leader Tom Mulcair and Conservative Michelle Rempel. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voted against the bill.

Hockey icon Don Cherry — who founded a pet rescue operation — came out swinging in favour of the bill late last month, devoting a video to the subject.

Show your support for Bill C-246 https://t.co/eHkFoQeNS1 — Don Cherry (@CoachsCornerCBC) September 29, 2016

@CoachsCornerCBC Thanks Don. #BillC246 didn’t pass, but govt has committed to action against animal cruelty bc of support like yours. — Nate Erskine-Smith (@beynate) October 6, 2016

Beach Metro News has reached out to Erskine-Smith and justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould for comment and will update the story when we hear back.