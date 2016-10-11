Busy week on Queen Street East

The television show Man Seeking Woman is filming at the Fox Theatre this week. PHOTO: Bernie Fletcher

Queen Street East near Beech Avenue is busy this week so don’t expect many parking spaces.

Besides construction, there is filming at the Fox Theatre (TV series “Man Seeking Woman“).

East of Beech, TTC work at Neville Park Loop was scheduled to begin today and is ongoing.

And Queen Street will also be closed Sunday, Oct. 16 (8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.) from Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue for the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon.