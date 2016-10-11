City council approves Woodbine bike lanes

GRAPHIC: City of Toronto

It’s official. Separated bike lanes are coming to Woodbine Avenue.

Toronto city council voted overwhelmingly in favour of installing bike lanes along Woodbine Avenue, as well as connecting bike lanes along Corley and Norway Avenues, at the regular council meeting October 7.

That follows a September 27 vote by the public works committee which adopted city staff recommendations to approve the project, with amendments.

The bike lanes will travel northbound and southbound along Woodbine Avenue, with an eastbound contra-flow bike lane installed on Corley Avenue between Woodbine Avenue and Brookside Drive.

The city staff report on the project noted that the bike lanes would result in just over 200 parking spaces to be available and maintained along the corridor.

Construction of the lanes should begin in 2017.