Beach author Cordelia Strube wins Toronto Book Awards

Cordelia Strube has been named the winner of the 2016 Toronto Book Awards. PHOTO: Submitted

Accolades are pouring in for Beach author Cordelia Strube, the winner of the 2016 Toronto Book Awards for her novel On the Shores of Darkness, There is Light.

Congratulations #CordeliaStrube & @ecwpress ! On the Shores of Darkness, There is Light wins the 2016 #tobookaward ! https://t.co/4bO9aBXUD8 — Toronto Book Awards (@TOBookAwards) October 12, 2016

The announcement of the award, which comes with a $10,000 prize, was made last night at an awards ceremony at the Toronto Reference Library.

Strube was one of five finalists for the 42nd edition of the awards, a list which included writers Howard Akler, Ann Y.K. Choi, and Marnie Woodrow, as well as editors John Lorinc, Michael McClelland, Ellen Scheinberg and Tatum Taylor for “The Ward: The Life and Loss of Toronto’s First Immigrant Neighbourhood”.

“Congratulations to Cordelia Strube and her award-winning novel On the Shores of Darkness, There is Light,” said city librarian Vickery Bowles in a press release. “The title, which comes from the Keats poem Homer, shows us the vital role that books play in our lives today – by understanding Strube’s protagonist, Harriet, and her difficult circumstances, we all come to see that bit of light on the edge of a difficult shore. What a beautiful novel!”

The awards are produced by the City of Toronto and the Toronto Public Library.

On the Shores of Darkness, There is Light was released by ECW Press. Winner of the CBC literary competition and a Toronto Arts Foundation Award, Strube, who is a teacher at Ryerson, has also been nominated for the Governor General’s Award, the Trillium Book Award, the WH Smith/Books in Canada First Novel Award and the Prix Italia, and long-listed for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Congrats Cordelia Strube & @ecwpress for winning the Toronto Book Awards! Let’s keep TO’s literary community alive #booklovers @TOBookAwards — Prickly Paper (@PricklyPaper) October 12, 2016

Big congrats to Cordelia Strube and @ecwpress for her #tobookawards win for ON THE SHORES OF DARKNESS, THERE IS LIGHT! — Coach House Books (@coachhousebooks) October 11, 2016

And the winner of 2016 #TorontoBookAward is Cordelia Strube for “On the Shores of Darkness, There is Light” — Gillian Deacon (@gilldeacon) October 11, 2016

So I’m geeked that Strube won this award with such a character-driven book. I definitely recommend taking her class at Ryerson, if you can. — Necronomicondray D. (@AndrayDomise) October 12, 2016