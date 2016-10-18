Deja Views for October 18, 2016

Lion in the Beach and Licks on Queen Street East in 1995. PHOTO: Herta Riemann

This street view of Queen Street East taken in 1995 depicts two very prominent eating establishments from days gone by. In the foreground is the Lion on the Beach, now the Stone Lion, and across the street on the corner of Kenilworth Avenue is Licks, a very popular hamburger joint (especially if you liked happy, campy singing burger flippers). This image was taken 21 years ago by Herta Riemann.

