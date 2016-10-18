News in Brief for October 18, 2016

On October 20, the Fox Theatre will be hosting Pitch4Pete Movie Night, an event that aims to raise funds to support groundbreaking Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research.

The one-night event is in support of Peter Wood, among many other ALS patients and their families who hope to one day find a cure for this debilitating disease.

Pitch4Pete Movie Night will feature a talk by special guest speaker Dr. Mark Erwin, Principal Investigator with the Krembil Research Institute, as well as an exclusive showing of the critically acclaimed film Gleason, which follows the inspirational life and physical decline of NFL football player Steve Gleason, as he struggled with ALS.

Tickets to the event are $50 and up. Charitable tax receipts will be provided after the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://hoo.events/e/pi-1/ or call 416-340-4800 ext. 7482.

The Beach Hill Neighbourhood Association is planting bulbs on Beach Hill Garden this Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. The group plans to plant 150 bulbs on the hillside of Beach Hill Garden, east side of Woodbine at the stairs to Darrell Ave. If you are interested in assisting with the planting, meet at the stairs at 9 a.m.

Get ready to feel the fear because beginning on October 28, Beaches Recreation Centre will be hosting their 9th annual Fear Factory.

The event, which is sponsored by FrostMarks Films and in association with Beaches Advisory Council, is open to brave souls ages eight and up and is free with a food donation.

Fear Factory will feature killer clowns, zombies, and a “terror tram” which will take participants through a terrifying 3000 square foot maze.

Dare to be scared? Join in on the fear (and fun!) Oct 28 from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct 29 from 1 to 3:30 p.m., or Oct 30 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

True Davidson Meals on Wheels is in desperate need of drivers and runners for their clients south of Danforth.

No driver’s license is required for runners and the workload is two hours, once a week. Contact Hasina Quader at 416-752-9667.