Acoustic Harvest performs for a worthy cause at the Toronto Centre for the Arts

Grammy-winning folk duo Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer grace the stage for Acoustic Harvest's 6th Annual Healing Garden benefit concert October 29. PHOTO: Submitted

For the first time ever, the celebrated East End folk and roots series Acoustic Harvest is taking over the stage at the Toronto Centre for the Arts.

The occasion: The 6th annual Healing Garden benefit concert, presented with Patio Records, on October 29.

An evening of world-renowned music for a worthy cause, this year’s lineup includes Grammy-winning duo Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, bluegrass harmonica aficionado Mike Stevens, and energetic multi-instrumentalist Raymond McLean, with special gets Ruth McLain, Missy Burgess, and Karahann H. Kiser.

This year, the benefit concert is raising money for a patio garden of solace and peace at the MacKenzie Health Foundation in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The initiative, which began with Patio Records in Boston, has seen patio gardens created at The Children’s Hospital Boston, the Renfrew Victoria Hospital, and The Ottawa Regional Cancer Center, with one currently under construction at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa.

Acoustic Harvest is venturing out of the East End for this performance to the Toronto Centre for the Arts at 5040 Yonge St. North York (just north of Mel Lastman Square on the west side). The venue is near city lot and street parking and the nearest subway is the North York Central station, north of the Sheppard station.

The concert is Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. with doors at 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.acousticharvest.ca.