Beach Arts Scene for October 18, 2016

‘Yellow Flower’ by David Berry

One of the original members of the Gerrard Art Space, Jyne Greenley, exhibits her paintings at the East End artist hub this month.

Opening October 19, with a reception Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Stix & Stones is Greenley’s third solo show at Gerrard Art Space.

Greenley, who uses material like stone and reclaimed wood, is busy throughout the year with group shows and festivals like the Haliburton Arts and Crafts Festival.

Gerrard Art Space is located at 1475 Gerrard Street East, one block west of Coxwell, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information visit www.gerrardartspace.com.

–

Beach painter Elizabeth Berry’s studio is part of this year’s Beach Studio Tour, on October 21 through 23, but she will also be showing her work the following weekend October 29 and 30.

Showing with her work, which depicts local Beach scenes, historic Toronto, the laneways of Wards Island, and Ontario lakes and landscapes, will be the work of two of her students.

Berry has been teaching a particular form of shape painting to her son and other students with special needs, an experience she says has produced “amazing results.”

“Students do not draw first but are able to immediately paint the shape in front of them after my demonstration,” she said. “I am amazed at the freedom of expression and the flow of rich colour. Their work is awesome.”

Berry holds the classes in her home and at WindReach Farm near Whitby, providing all of the supplies and teaching as a volunteer. Classes are every few months and last about four hours.

“In my last class one student painted a Blue Jays hat. We broke it up into simple triangular shapes. He had little painting experience and was thrilled,” she said.

See her work, the work of two of her students, and chat with Berry about her practice this weekend and next at 133 Neville Park Blvd.

For more information visit www.elizabethberry.com.