New palliative care unit aims to put patients at ease

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto Living Room in Providence Hospital's new palliative care unit. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

Less than a year after receiving a $1 million donation from the Archdiocese of Toronto, Providence Healthcare has opened their new palliative care unit at St. Clair and Warden.

The revitalized unit, which aims to help end of life patients feel comfortable and at ease in a beautiful, home-like environment, was also largely funded through private donations to Providence Hospital’s Hope Starts Now campaign, an initiative that aimed to transform six rehabilitation units, build the new palliative care unit, and build a dedicated knowledge centre that will help medical professionals continually improve their patient care knowledge and practice.

Some features of the new palliative care space include support services for families, flexible mealtimes for patients, a peaceful outdoor garden space, as well as common rooms for socializing and entertainment.

Josie Walsh, president and CEO of Providence explained that “the palliative care journey is one of the most difficult experiences to deal with whether you’re going through the journey yourself or part of that person’s circle of family and friends. But it can be a beautiful experience, and can offer the chance to affirm and celebrate a life well lived. That’s what we aim to do through our palliative care.”

The grand opening event, held on October 12, included a donor’s recognition speech given by Kevin Dougherty, President of Sun Life Financial and Chair of the Hope Starts Now campaign.

Remarks were also made by Thomas Cardinal Collins, and blessings given by Sister Therese Meunier.

Providence will officially open the palliative care centre to patients and families on October 24.