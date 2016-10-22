Hair Dynamix hosting fundraiser for local teen fighting cancer

Hair Dynamix will be hosting a fundraising event on October 24 to raise money for the family of 14-year old Jordan Gavadza.

Jordan, a Lacrosse player, is currently fighting T Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma and has already gone through 29 days of intense therapy.

While the disease does have a survival rate of 80 to 85 per cent, doctors have advised that one of his parents take a leave of absence from their job due to the constant care that will be required during Jordan’s upcoming chemotherapy and radiation treatments, anticipated to last another two years.

The Hair Dynamix team is showing their support by hosting this event in honour of Jordan. The event will feature wine, cheese, mingling and pampering. All proceeds raised will go to the Gavadza family.

Hair Dynamix is located on 2090 Queen Street East. The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m.

Please RSVP through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/HDintheBeach/