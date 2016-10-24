Fire on Neville Park Boulevard and Balmy Beach Park Trail

Toronto Police is on the scene after a fire broke out at a house near Neville Park Boulevard and Balmy Beach Park Trail.

Reports say smoke and flames were coming out of the house, which was empty as it is currently under construction.

FIRE:

Neville Park Bl + Balmy Beach Park Tr

-House on fire

-Smoke and flames coming out

-house empty

-Under construction

#1892176

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 24, 2016

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.