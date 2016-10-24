Fire on Neville Park Boulevard and Balmy Beach Park Trail

October 24, 2016 Beach Metro News

Toronto Police is on the scene after a fire broke out at a house near Neville Park Boulevard and Balmy Beach Park Trail.

Reports say smoke and flames were coming out of the house, which was empty as it is currently under construction.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

