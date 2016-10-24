Zombies are coming to the Beach

The first annual Beaches Zombie Walk happens October 29. PHOTO: Beaches Zombie Walk

Get ready Beachers – the zombies are coming and on October 29, they’ll be taking over the community.

Courcelette students Cooper and Kate Custance, and Carter and Ian Ward, have banded together to create the first annual Beaches Zombie Walk in support of SickKids Hospital.

The walk, which is set to begin promptly at 4:30pm, will have ‘zombies’ lumber from Ashbridges Bay along to Kew Gardens, where everyone can then enjoy Zombiepalooza, described on the website as “a creepy party in the park with music and snacks!”

Participants are asked to get in the Halloween spirit and dress in their spookiest gear before heading down to the boardwalk to raise money and awareness for this cause.

The event is free with the exception of a donation of one canned good, which will be given to the Daily Bread food bank. The students who started the event are hoping to raise $2500 to support the hospital.

The event is open to people (and pets) of all ages and will be taking place rain or shine.

For more information on the event – and to see the students’ impressive website – visit www.beacheszombiewalk.com.