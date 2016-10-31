Industrial accident in the Beach claims life of worker

A construction worker has died following an accident at a home in the Beach earlier today.
Two investigators from the Ontario Ministry of Labour have been sent to the site of an industrial accident after news that a cinder block wall had fallen on a construction worker at a home near Pine Crescent and Maclean Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
The worker was rushed to a trauma centre after being extricated by Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Police.
He has since passed away due to injuries sustained, confirmed Gloria Yip, a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Labour.
Yip said she could not release more details as the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Industrial Accident: Pine Cres/ Maclean Ave, a wall hs falln on a construction worker. Injs are serious. Emerg run to commence #1933812.^adc
