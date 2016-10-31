Industrial accident in the Beach claims life of worker

October 31, 2016 Beach Metro News

A construction worker has died following an accident at a home in the Beach earlier today.

Two investigators from the Ontario Ministry of Labour have been sent to the site of an industrial accident after news that a cinder block wall had fallen on a construction worker at a home near Pine Crescent and Maclean Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

The worker was rushed to a trauma centre after being extricated by Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Police.

He has since passed away due to injuries sustained, confirmed Gloria Yip, a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Labour.

Yip said she could not release more details as the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

 

email
Click here for our commenting guidelines.

Leave a Reply

*