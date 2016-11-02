StreetARToronto and East End Arts celebrate Coxwell-Danforth community

The new Coxwell laneway mosaic mural. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

StreetARToronto (StART) in collaboration with East End Arts, unveiled another beautiful mural on October 19, this time celebrating the life and spirit of the Coxwell/Danforth community.

Murals have been created all over the city in an attempt to decrease graffiti vandalism and instead, beautify the city with meaningful street art.

Ward 31 city councillor, Janet Davis strongly supported the laneway mosaic, saying “our stunning Coxwell Laneway Mosaic Mural is a fine example of what we can achieve when community members and organizations such as East End Arts and Danforth East Community Association, the City and its agencies work together to reclaim public spaces, making them safe, accessible and beautiful.”

The project was led by artist Cristina Delago, along with a team of community volunteers, artists and youth who came together to design a piece of art that they felt reflected the values and aspirations of the community.