A War Time Radio Show performs on Remembrance Day

This Remembrance Day, Hope Players at Hope United Church presents A War Time Radio Show, a trip back in time to 1944 when radio was king of the airwaves. Imagine you are sitting in the studio audience of the local radio station in 1944. What news, stories and music would you hear on the broadcast?

A War Time Radio Show brings your imagination to life, taking you into the studio of CFRB radio in 1944. With classic tunes and jingles throughout, the broadcast includes “Letters Across the Waves”, correspondence from family here at home to their loved ones overseas. “The Sleepytown Express” tells the story of the Polka Dot Car, a children’s bedtime tale. The Veiled Lady of Mystery pays a visit, and for those in the mood for a laugh, the Abbot and Costello sketch is a hysterical piece of classic comedy.

Performance times are Remembrance Day, Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for seniors/children, or $25 for a family of four. Please call 416-691-9682 for tickets or visit www.hopeunited.ca. Hope United Church Auditorium is fully accessible and located at 2550 Danforth Ave.