Women lift for a good cause

Women competed for Best Singlet while giving back to the community during the CPF Women's Halloween Pro/AM, October 29. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

On October 29 Fortis Fitness held their first ever CPF (Canadian Powerlifting Federation) Women’s Halloween Pro/AM with 15 percent of all entry fees going to the Red Door Family Shelter.

The competitors were encouraged to get festive and dress up in Halloween costumes while fighting for the Best Singlet and best costume awards.

The event was a women’s only powerlifting competition organized by the Beaches own, Chanel Nolet who said she was inspired to do a women’s only meet after attending one in Cincinnati the year before. “[That] one just felt different,” she said. “Everybody was there for each other. It was just nice to see a whole room of women kicking butt and being wicked strong.”

Having moved from Ajax three years ago, Nolet understands the importance of being part of a community, especially in a city as big as Toronto.

“Toronto is a very dividing place and this is kind of a way to break that barrier. Especially if you can inject it with a lot of fun,” she said.