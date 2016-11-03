Born during a blizzard in the month of May, the story of how Connie Kaldor came into the world echoes the manner in which she entertains; a whirlwind of cool wit, with the warmth and charm of a home-grown folk musician.

Called by the Boston Globe, “A masterful performer, wildly funny one moment, deeply personal the next,” you could argue that music was bred into Kaldor – her mother and twin sisters played the piano, her brothers played the guitar, tuba and trumpet, and her father directed the local church choir in which Kaldor sang every Sunday. But it was her energy and particular spark that made her the musician she is today.

Kaldor graduated with a theatre degree from the University of Alberta in 1976 but lasted a mere three years before returning to her musical routes. In 1979, she packed her bags and guitar, threw them in the back of her car and set out on the open road to pursue her true aspirations.

In 1981, Kaldor established her own independent record label, now called Coyote Entertainment, and has toured everywhere from India to China to Europe, with headlines at folk festivals all over North America.

Kaldor has shared the stage with famed artists including Shawn Colvin, Tracy Chapman, Sylvia Tyson, the Chieftains, and Daniel Lanois.

And though she left her theatre roots behind, she has held tightly to her storytelling skills, which continue to delight fans and audiences alike. Kaldor seamlessly blends her humour and wit with her beautifully crafted songs. It was for these reasons, among many others, that Kaldor holds multiple Juno award nominations as well as awards for her children’s books and music.

Acoustic Harvest presents Connie Kaldor on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. at Robinson Hall, St. Nicholas Anglican Church located on 1512 Kingston Road. The venue is wheelchair accessible and parking is free. Tickets are $25 at the door, or $22 in advance on the website www.acousticharvest.ca.