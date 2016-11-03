Hope’s Music presents Euba

Euba, Canada’s premier Tuba quartet, will present a noon-time concert at Hope United Church as part of Hope’s Music @ 12:15 Concert Series this November 9.

Euba is a rarity in the Canadian chamber music world. Formed in 2014, Denise Simpson, Carina Lam, Ian Feenstra and Michela Comparey form a quartet of fun-loving tuba and euphonium players looking to expand the opportunities for and understanding of low brass.

The concert takes place Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 12:15 p.m. at Hope United Church, located at 2550 Danforth Ave. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.