Simple Craft Company offers local handmade goods

The Unlimited Arts Studio is now the Simple Craft Company – but this new Upper Beach endeavour is not limiting itself to one aspect of craft. It’s name is meant to encompass its newfound range, from the craft of making a natural soap to the craft of making a homemade pie or beautiful loaf of bread.

Owner and operator Fiona Bramzell’s workshop space offers a range of local handmade goods – from natural soaps and body treatments to jewelry and greeting cards, all sold on consignment. She’s also carving out a space for unique and local food products.

“Something just told me (instinct?) that offering some small-batch, Ontario-made food products would complement the other products in the store and it seemed to me that the area also really needed a place for fresh, artisan bread and baked goods,” said Bramzell. “And it appears I was right!”

She sourced vendors through the Toronto Farmers’ Market website and now carries Lucifero Loaves (amazing sourdough, green olive bread and croissants), Evelyn’s Crackers and Manning Canning preserves and pickles. From the Upper Beach, she’s stocking Just Ghee and Kimchi from the women who run Just Shut Up and Try It.

But she’s planning to expand further.

“During this whole process, I began to realise how restricted some amazing home cooks are from selling their wonderful products to the public due to the health regulations surrounding this whole issue (i.e. that all food must be produced in a commercial, city-inspected kitchen),” she said. She decided to invest in a small, certified kitchen that can be rented out and used to hold cooking workshops.

The kitchen is on track to be finished in a few weeks, after which Bramzell will create her own pies and desserts for sale.

Open now just on the weekends, Bramzell said the plan is to open up during the weekdays, soon.

As someone whose office is just around the corner, I, for one, cannot wait.

The Simple Craft Company is at 152 Main Street. More information can be found at www.thesimplecraft.com.