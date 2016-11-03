The Two Fours take the stage at The Peppery Cat

The Two Fours, the Beach-based electric and eclectic quartet fronted by long time residents Corey Cousineau and Wally Hucker, returns to The Peppery Cat on Wednesday, Nov. 16. After their opening set, the group hosts an open mic/jam session, with players and singers welcome.

Once affectionately but inaccurately referred to as “Led Zeppelin meets Hank Williams,” Hucker confirms that sobriquet is now apropos. “We do now indeed play some Zeppelin, as well as Hank, Elvis, Chuck, and Ringo.” As during their previous Peppery Cat appearance, special guests will be local vocal group Tequila Mockingbirds, with a snappy set of genres including rock and soul and doowop.

“This is one open mic which really welcomes jammers,” said Cousineau. So bring your axe, sticks, or pipes to join in The Two Fours mixed bag of roots rock, blues, country, punk. Music starts at 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. at The Peppery Cat, 1953 Queen St. E., Wednesday, Nov. 16.