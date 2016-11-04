Barbara Sutherland invites you to the Bluffs

Painter Barbara Sutherland is extending an invite to her Scarborough Bluffs studio this Sunday afternoon.

The artist has been working on oil panels of the Gatineau, where she was on location over Thanksgiving, continuing with her series of abstract work, as well as scenes from her travels that inspire her.

Her studio is at 1 Ledge Road, with the open house scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you’re unable to attend, contact Sutherland at 416-269-5335 for a more private visit. More about the artist can be found on her website www.barbarasutherland.com.