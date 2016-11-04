Yellow House Gallery hosts annual art sale

'Sky High' by Nicole Moss PHOTO: Submitted

Yellow House Gallery is hosting its annual holiday art sale We Are All Precious Snowflakes beginning next Friday, Nov. 11.

The exhibit features small works by emerging and established local and regional artists, all priced at $200 and under. With over 50 artists and over 100 unique works, there is a high likelihood of finding a special, one-of-a-kind piece for that perfect holiday gift.

Artists include collage artist Nicole Moss, Beach Guild painter Donna Gordon, photographer John Wallace, local painter Grethe Jensen, and many more.

Stop by the gallery opening night between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. for art, goodies and music by local bluegrass band The Hit Pickers (https://www.facebook.com/thehitpickers).

The show runs until January 15. The Yellow House Gallery is located at 921 Kingston Road. More information can be found at www.yellowhousegallery.ca.