Another streetscape from the lens of Ann Patterson. This image was taken in front of Kew Gardens on Queen Street East sometime in the early ‘80s. I love this photo because it is a casual observation of a moment when we cross a crosswalk. Thank you, Ann. Do you have an old photograph you’d like to share? Please email me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com.