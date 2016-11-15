Letters to the editor for November 15, 2016

I have loved living in the Beaches community since 1989 and loved all of the different stores and restaurants east of Glen Manor Drive.

One in particular I frequent is called Beadworks. It’s terrific for any crafty person or artisan that loves working with beads, gem stones, crystals and an abundance of things to make their own piece of art.

The woman who owns the shop, Jo, also makes all sorts of ready to purchase jewelry in a beautiful rainbow of colours, shapes and sizes for anyone looking for a very unique gift. You will know what I mean when you come in to look.

To all in our Beach community and those visiting during the holiday season I highly recommend you take a walk east of Glen Manor Drive.

You will find a bevy of awesome stores like Beadworks, Life is Sweet, Arts on Queen. There are restaurants – my favourites the Goof, The Beacher Cafe, ViVetha – and more from hardware to grocery stores, things for your pets and chocolate, too. Come and find a new favourite yourself!

Enjoy our community from one end of it to the other.

Happily living here,

Sherry on Balsam Avenue