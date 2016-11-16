Celine Cimon showing at Studio 888

Celine Cimon's paintings and sculptures are up now at Studio 888. PHOTO: Submitted

Fix your eyes on the whimsical colour carvings of Celine Cimon, whose paintings and sculptures are up now at Studio 888.

Cimon’s multi-dimensional practice features work with bold colours and ample depth. Her mediums play off and fill in for each other, with her artist’s statement noting that the painting/airbrushing technique she uses for her paintings allows her “to create the appearance of deeper and more dramatic folds on the flat canvas surface that would be almost impossible to execute in sculpture.” Meanwhile, from afar, some of her smooth, polished sculptures can take on the appearance of a rich, textured canvas.

Celine Cimon’s show runs at Studio 88 until November 27. The hours for the show are Wednesday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The studio is also open by chance and by appointment. Studio 88 is located at 2359 Queen Street East. Visit studio888.ca for more on the gallery. For more on the artist, visit http://www.celinecimon.com/.