City consultations, construction continue

Parks Forestry and Recreation is beginning phase two of their parks and recreation facilities master plan consultation and they want to hear from Beach residents.

The 20-year facilities master plan is meant to guide the city in determining where to invest in parks and recreation facilities including community centres, ice rinks, weight rooms, and sports fields, so “public involvement is essential in developing this plan,” the website reads.

The first phase of the consultation was conducted from November 2015 to June 2016 and heard from over 3,500 people. This information has been used to shape the form of the plan and its direction in order to meet the needs of Torontonians.

So far, the consultation findings have led to the emergence of three main points of focus for the plan which are to renew and upgrade existing parks and recreation facilities, address gaps and growth-related needs, and work with others and explore new opportunities.

Parks and Recreation has recognized a need to upgrade many of the parks around the city as a number of them are aging rapidly and require renovations and enhancements to meet the needs of communities.

In addition to this, the progress report promises to fill in the gaps that are a direct result of “population growth, historical development patterns, and demographic trends (e.g. a growing population of seniors).”

The upcoming ‘pop-up consultations’ will be taking place from November 5 to November 30 at different areas throughout the city including at the East York Community Centre located on 1081 ½ Pape Avenue on November 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

But if you are unable to attend in person, there are still a number of ways to get involved.

Parks and recreation has launched an online resident survey as well as a discussion guide and feedback form. Both of these along with information and locations of the consultations can be found by visiting the city’s website at www.toronto.ca/parks/facilitiesplan.

—

The Coxwell Watermain project is near to completion, according to recent city materials. Water service replacement (to residences) should be finished, with trench restoration, repaving of the road, final cleanup and demobilization of equipment and signs expected to be completed by November 30, 2016.

—

Construction on the Neville Park Loop continues, with TTC track work expected to last until November 19.

Temporary TTC route changes are still in effect, meaning 501/301 Queen eastbound streetcars are turning back westbound at Woodbine Loop (Kingston Road and Queen Street) and shuttle busses are running the rest of the route.