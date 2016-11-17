Acoustic Harvest presents A Christmas Carol

Acoustic Harvest calls forth the Christmas spirit with its presentation of John Huston and the Madrigals’ captivating take on A Christmas Carol, performing Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. Nicholas Anglican Church.

The Madrigals provide sweet harmony accompaniment and seasonal songs to the 25-year veteran solo performer’s production of the Christmas classic. Huston has taken Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and reproduced it, drawing from the author’s script and working notes, to rave reviews.

The performance takes place at Robinson Hall, St. Nicholas Anglican Church at 1512 Kingston Rd., at Manderley Drive, one block east of Warden Avenue in Scarborough. The show is at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) The venue is wheelchair accessible with free parking. Tickets can be purchased for $22 in advance at www.acousticharvest.ca or for $25 at the door. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/acousticharvest.ca.