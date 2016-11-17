Measure for Measure comes to the Red Sandcastle Theatre

Measure for measure PHOTO: Submitted

Political corruption, sex scandals, hypocrisy, anti-vice laws, temptation — while this reads like a prediction for the next four years of American politics, it’s in fact the plot of William Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, showing November 23 to December 4 at Red Sandcastle Theatre.

Thought For Food’s “all-female staging of Shakespeare’s provocative comedy transports the story to a Weimar-era cabaret where music, dance, and titillation illuminate Measure for Measure’s clash between lust and law,” reads the show description.

Fitting for the times, the East End artist’s collective has put a “feminist spin on Shakespeare’s sexually-fraught script by casting it entirely with powerhouse women from the Toronto theatre scene.” Look for Genevieve Adam, Joella Crichton, Stephanie Folkins, Margaret Lamarre , Catherine McNally, Cara Pantalone, Alison Smiley, and Victoria Urquhart.

Red Sandcastle Theatre is located at 922 Queen St. E. The show runs from November 23 through December 4, Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with a preview night on the 23rd and opening night on the 24th. There are depictions of violence and sexual content, so it is not recommended for children under 14 years of age. Tickets can be purchased at the door or via Brown Paper Tickets (thought4food.brownpapertickets.com). More info at www.thought4food.ca.