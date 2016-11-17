Toronto Beach Chorale kicks off the holiday season

The Toronto Beach Chorale PHOTO: Submitted

A delightful kickoff to the holiday season, Toronto Beach Chorale opens its 2016/2017 season with an evening of beautiful, festive music on December 4.

The celebrated concert choir presents an evening devoted to John Rutter, with his well-known Gloria, along with a selection of favourite carols by the composer and conductor at Kingston Road United Church.

With artistic direction from Mervin William Fick, the company is joined by a brass ensemble, timpani, percussion and organ. Gloria is one of the British composer’s most joyful and ambitious works.

The Toronto Beach Chorale is a 60-voice, auditioned concert choir in its 9th season dedicated to providing high-calibre music at reasonable prices through an annual three-concert series in the Beach. TBC is a registered non-profit charitable organization.

The season opens at Kingston Road United Church December 4 at 7:30 p.m. Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Rd. (2 blocks west of Victoria Park Ave.) Tickets can be ordered through a choir member, at the door (cash only please) or through www.torontobeachchorale.com.