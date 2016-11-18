Greg Pilo’s weekly Tuesday jazz nights continue at the Salty Dog Bar and Grill, an evening of music that feels like the good ol’ days.

Tonight, November 15, drummer Pilo is joined by special guests from New York City, vibraphonist Stefan Bauer’s quartet featuring Bernie Senensky.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Pilo welcomes Tim Hamel on trumpet, Shawn Nyquist on saxophone and Jeff McLeod on organ.

And on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Alison Young plays saxophone, with Eric Boucher on piano, Ross McIntyre on bass, with Greg Pilo on drums.

The Salty Dog is located at 1980 Queen St. E. Performances run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with no cover charge.