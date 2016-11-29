HERstory Counts presents Silenced. PHOTO: Submitted

HERstory Counts – a company focused on social justice movements – presents Silenced at the Red Sandcastle theatre, December 8 through 11th.

Silenced will feature seven diverse female-identified women who will each perform a 10 minute, autobiographical monologue recounting stories of endurance, strength, loss, survival, and love.

Each boundary-pushing story will be told from a different perspective and will focus on a time in their life when they have either been silenced, or have been impacted by another person’s silence.

The show is directed by Jennifer Neales who has been acting for more than 20 years. She has appeared in the off-Broadway musical, Ruthless, in Love and Human Extinction, and has acted and toured with Trey Anthony Productions as Suzy in da Kink in my Hair. She is also the co-artistic producer, co-artistic director and founder of HERstory Counts.

The Red Sandcastle Theatre is located on 922 Queen Street East. Tickets can be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door on the day of the performance.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for students, seniors and arts workers.