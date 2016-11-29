Nova Scotia native step dances her way into the Beach

Professional step dancer, Danielle LeBlanc. PHOTO: Submitted

Nova Scotia native and professional step dancer, Danielle LeBlanc will be holding a free workshop on December 3 to introduce children and adults to the world of step dance.

Step dance is a unique form of dance that incorporates the use of tap shoes with East Coast fiddle music to create a lively and engaging performance for both the dancer and the audience. Not to be forgotten in this mix are the spoons commonly used as instruments in step dance music, a piece LeBlanc feels strongly is important to include in the overall experience.

“I’m so excited to share this incredible part of my upbringing with families here in Toronto,” she said. “I’ve been step dancing basically since I could walk, so I’m thrilled to introduce some East Coast cultural flavour to the city I’ve called home for the last seven years!”

LeBlanc has toured internationally with award-winning East Coast fiddle band, Grand Derangement but hopes that with enough interest in this jovial style of dance, she’ll be able to teach in Toronto on a weekly basis.

The introductory classes will be held at Beach Dance School located on 2495 Queen Street East. There will be two introductory workshops – one for kids ages five to eight from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and one for adults from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

No need to bring tap shoes. The workshop only requires socks, jazz shoes or ballet slippers.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/eastcoastdanceto or contact Danielle LeBlanc at eastcoastdanceto@gmail.com or by phone at 647.381.6709.