Christmas crafts at Arts on Queen

Vintage holiday decorations by Margo Hubka. PHOTO: Lara O'Keefe

This holiday season, Arts on Queen will be featuring handcrafted Christmas ornaments created by artist, Margo Hubka.

Hubka carefully scours auctions, antique and flea markets in order to source vintage items including tea cups and upcycled materials to create her intricate decorations, each one uniquely named with its own story. Her holiday decorations are as delightful as they are unique but, according to Hubka, working with mixed materials is relatively new to her. Having started out in woodworking, she then gravitated to fabric materials because they were easier to work with, and from there got started on mohair bears.

“Over the years it’s just been a process,” she said. “I’ve changed every year as to what I’ve done, how I’ve done it. You learn, you grow, you change how you do things. And I mean it’s just been…it’s been fun just going along, and I never feel like there’s an end I always feel like there’s something new I can do.”

Also showing at Arts on Queen, artist Judy Stevens-Spurr who has created an array of stunning angels using feathers from the animals at her farm, the Quaker Oaks Farm Sanctuary.

“Each angel has embracing arms for the hugs we cherish. Stars represent those we love and have lost but watch over us from above. Sparkles are the wonders of life found everywhere in nature. They are the diamonds in a fresh snowfall and the dancing sparkles in a river stream. The eyes are drawn closed so that we can dream anything we want. The hair is milkweed – make a wish!,” she said in her artist’s statement.

The angels are dedicated to the animals and people who have been cast aside with proceeds from every purchase going towards the care and nurturing of the farm animals at Quaker Oaks Farm Sanctuary.

Arts on Queen is located at 2198 Queen Street East.