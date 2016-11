Balmy Beach Park in the fall of 1972. PHOTO: Toronto Public Library Archives

A lovely stroll in Balmy Beach Park. The unknown photographer shot this photograph of the bottom of Silver Birch Avenue, where the boardwalk begins and stretches out to Ashbridges Bay Park, in the fall of 1972. Do you have an old photograph you’d like to share? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com.